Motilal Oswal recommends Aarti Industries with ₹600 target per share
Motilal Oswal is recommending Aarti Industries as a smart buy, with a target price of ₹600 per share.
The company makes specialty chemicals used in everything from energy to pharma, and analysts see big growth ahead thanks to its focus on expansion and new products.
Aarti Industries raises energy capacity 24%
Aarti just boosted its energy segment capacity by 24% this July, reaching more customers in the US Europe, and Africa.
The company is also moving beyond its main product (MMA) by developing new chemical products.
With nitration and chlorination in play, Motilal Oswal expects strong revenue and profit growth through 2029, making Aarti one to watch if you're interested in stocks with momentum.