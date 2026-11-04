Motilal Oswal recommends Bharat Electronics buy with ₹540 target

Motilal Oswal is recommending Bharat Electronics (BHE) as a buy, setting a target price of ₹540.

This call comes after BHE's strong Q2 FY27 results: revenue, profits, and margins all beat expectations thanks to a solid mix of defense projects.

The only downside? Base order inflows fell 31% year over year as ordering is yet to ramp up meaningfully from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).