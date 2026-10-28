Motilal Oswal recommends buy for KFin Technologies with ₹1,100 target
Business
Motilal Oswal is recommending investors buy KFin Technologies shares, setting a price target of ₹1,100.
The call comes after KFin posted strong numbers and is expected to keep growing fast: Motilal Oswal sees revenue, EBITDA, and PAT CAGR of 20%, 20%, and 18% over FY26-28.
KFin Technologies operating revenue up 30%
KFin just reported a solid Q2 FY27, with operating revenue up 30% year-over-year at ₹4 billion.
Its international business really took off, jumping 158%, while domestic mutual fund solutions grew by 8%. Issuer solutions also rose by 16%.
On the flip side, costs went up too: operating expenses climbed 39%, with employee expenses up 43% YoY and other expenses up 31% YoY.
Still, KFin looks set for more growth ahead.