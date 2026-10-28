Motilal Oswal recommends buy for KFin Technologies with ₹1,100 target

KFin just reported a solid Q2 FY27, with operating revenue up 30% year-over-year at ₹4 billion.

Its international business really took off, jumping 158%, while domestic mutual fund solutions grew by 8%. Issuer solutions also rose by 16%.

On the flip side, costs went up too: operating expenses climbed 39%, with employee expenses up 43% YoY and other expenses up 31% YoY.

Still, KFin looks set for more growth ahead.