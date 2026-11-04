Motilal Oswal recommends buy on Arvind Fashions at ₹500
Business
Motilal Oswal thinks Arvind Fashions is worth a look right now, recommending a buy with a target price of ₹500.
Their confidence comes from the brand's strong financial results and solid growth outlook.
Q2 revenue up 10% on direct-to-consumer
Arvind Fashions saw its revenue jump 10% year-over-year in Q2 FY2027 (up to 15% if you count festive boosts), thanks to better retail execution and less discounting.
Retail sales grew steadily, with like-for-like sales up 7.3%, total retail up 15.4%, and online B2C sales surging by 28%.
The company is also shifting more toward direct-to-consumer channels, which now make up over half its revenue, a move that seems to be paying off.
As always, it's smart to check with a financial expert before investing.