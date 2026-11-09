Motilal Oswal recommends buy on ONGC with ₹285 target

In Q2 FY2027, ONGC pulled in ₹439 billion in revenue, which matched expectations.

While oil and gas sales were down 4% from estimates, they made up for it by getting higher prices, $92.3 per barrel.

Profits also beat forecasts, rising 6% to 10%.

Looking ahead, Motilal Oswal expects only a tiny 1% yearly drop in volumes through FY2028 and values the company at 6.5 times its projected December 2027 earnings per share, fueling its positive outlook for ONGC's future.