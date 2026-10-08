Motilal Oswal recommends buy on Physicswallah with ₹200 target
Business
Motilal Oswal has given a thumbs-up to Physicswallah, recommending investors buy its shares with a target price of ₹200.
The firm expects the company to see strong growth: think 30% more revenue and double the pre-Ind AS EBITDA by fiscal 2027.
Physicswallah expands into K-12, state boards
Physicswallah is moving beyond just JEE/NEET prep and branching out into K-12 and state board courses.
Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari shared that Motilal Oswal expects these new moves could help them reach pre-IND AS EBITDA margins (30%-35%) over the next 4-5 years.
Motilal Oswal values their offline business highly, seeing potential for a 43% upside, so their "buy" call comes with some real confidence in what's next for PW.