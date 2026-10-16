Motilal Oswal recommends IIFL Finance buy as NII jumps 50%

IIFL is pushing for 25% growth in its assets under management (AUM) this year and keeping an eye on key financial metrics.

PPoP climbed about 28% to ₹13.5 billion, while post-tax profits hit ₹7.7 billion with manageable credit costs at 1.4%.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2028-2030, the company wants to keep AUM growing by about 20% each year and plans to boost returns by managing costs smartly.