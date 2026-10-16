Motilal Oswal recommends IIFL Finance buy as NII jumps 50%
Business
Motilal Oswal is recommending IIFL Finance as a buy, aiming for a price of ₹760.
This comes after IIFL posted strong Q2 fiscal 2027 results: its net interest income shot up 50% to ₹21.6 billion, and overall income rose 21% to ₹23.4 billion, even though other income fell to ₹1.8 billion.
IIFL targets 25% AUM growth
IIFL is pushing for 25% growth in its assets under management (AUM) this year and keeping an eye on key financial metrics.
PPoP climbed about 28% to ₹13.5 billion, while post-tax profits hit ₹7.7 billion with manageable credit costs at 1.4%.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2028-2030, the company wants to keep AUM growing by about 20% each year and plans to boost returns by managing costs smartly.