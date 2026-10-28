Motilal Oswal recommends IndiaMART buy and sets ₹2,000 target

IndiaMART's deferred revenue rose 16% year over year to ₹20.3 billion, and its EBITDA margin hit 37.1%, beating estimates.

While adjusted PAT grew by 9.4%, it was below forecasts due to higher other income.

Still, Motilal Oswal expects IndiaMART to keep up the momentum in the second half of FY27, thanks to its solid financials and promising outlook.