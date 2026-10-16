Motilal Oswal recommends Indian Bank as buy, sets ₹1,025 target

Indian Bank boosted its net interest income by 18% and saw loans grow by 17.5%, with its credit-to-deposit ratio now at 81.4%.

The bank also set aside extra funds for potential losses, which helped lower bad loan ratios and cut down on new defaults.

Looking ahead, Motilal Oswal expects Indian Bank to keep up strong returns through FY28, even with a small dip in domestic CASA, making it one to watch for investors.