Motilal Oswal recommends Indian Hotels shares with ₹870 target
Business
Motilal Oswal is recommending Indian Hotels shares with a target price of ₹870, thanks to a solid 22% jump in revenue this quarter.
The boost mainly comes from higher room bookings and steady growth in food, drinks, and other services.
Indian Hotels FY27 revenue forecast 15%-17%
On the back of these results, Indian Hotels has raised its revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2027 to 15% to 17%.
The company's pipeline for new hotels is almost as big as what it already runs now, so more expansion is on the way.
With healthy profits, Indian Hotels looks set for steady growth ahead.