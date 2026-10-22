Motilal Oswal recommends MMFS buy with ₹375 target after Q2
Business
Motilal Oswal is recommending Mahindra & Mahindra Financial (MMFS) as a buy, setting a target price of ₹375 after the company's strong second-quarter fiscal 2027 results.
MMFS's profit jumped 55% from last year to ₹8.8 billion, beating expectations by about 7%.
MMF's interest and other income rise
MMFS saw a 13% boost in net interest income and a big 42% rise in other income thanks to higher fees and dividends.
Even with operational costs up, their cost-income ratio actually improved.
Looking ahead, MMFS plans to grow its business by focusing on vehicle loans while also expanding into mortgages, SME lending, and leasing, aiming for steady double-digit growth in assets over the next couple of years.