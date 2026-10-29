Motilal Oswal recommends Star Health, ₹690 target after Q2 performance
Business
Motilal Oswal is feeling good about Star Health, recommending the stock with a target price of ₹690 after its impressive Q2 fiscal 2027 numbers.
The company's insurance revenue rose 15% to ₹50.7 billion, and gross premiums climbed 19%.
Even more eye-catching, its insurance service result nearly doubled.
Star Health PAT jumps 233%
Star Health outperformed expectations across the board: its key insurance ratio improved to 98%, and investment income jumped 62%.
The company's profit after tax shot up by 233% year-on-year to ₹2.6 billion, with return on equity hitting a solid 16.3%.
Motilal Oswal expects strong growth ahead, predicting PAT could grow at a whopping 46% CAGR through fiscal 2028, so they're staying bullish on the stock.