Motilal Oswal recommends Tata Consumer Products at ₹1,230 target
Business
Motilal Oswal is recommending Tata Consumer Products as a smart buy, setting a target price of ₹1,230.
Even with tea production in India dipping 1% this year (thanks to rough weather in Assam and West Bengal), Tata Consumer Products's Indian tea business is expected to remain resilient.
Tata Consumer Products diversifies amid headwinds
Despite falling tea prices and the normalization of regulations imposed on Nepalese tea imports, Tata Consumer Products's Indian tea business is expected to remain resilient by tweaking prices and expanding beyond just tea.
They're aiming for bigger things: analysts expect a CAGR of 10%/15%/20% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT during FY26-28 as they diversify their portfolio.