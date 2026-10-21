Motilal Oswal recommends UltraTech Cement buy with ₹13,220 target
Business
Motilal Oswal is recommending UltraTech Cement as a buy, setting a target price of ₹13,220.
The company just posted solid Q2 FY27 numbers: revenue jumped 19% to ₹23,300 crore, and profits are up too.
Basically, UltraTech's growth is catching attention.
UltraTech posts 22% adjusted PAT rise
UltraTech isn't slowing down: adjusted PAT rose 22% to ₹1,500 crore and EBITDA per ton was up 7%.
Even with higher input costs, they're optimistic about cement demand and are evaluating capacity expansion beyond 240 million tons by FY28.
Plus, recent price hikes in the sector are helping.