Motilal Oswal reiterates buy on Titan, sets ₹6,000 target
Business
Motilal Oswal reiterated a "BUY" on Titan Company with a target price of ₹6,000 in a report dated September 10, 2026.
Titan's jewelry business is growing fast: market share has jumped from 4.5% in FY2019 to 8.5% in FY2026, with a target of hitting around 11% by FY2030.
Titan targets 1,400 stores by FY2030
Titan is set to nearly double its jewelry stores, aiming for 1,400 by FY2030 (up from 824 now).
Management wants revenue to grow at about 20% each year while keeping jewelry EBIT margin at around 11% over the medium term.
Motilal Oswal expects sales, profits, and EBITDA to keep rising sharply over the next few years, reflecting confidence in Titan's execution and market position.