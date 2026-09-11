Motilal Oswal reiterates buy on Titan, sets ₹6,000 target

Titan is set to nearly double its jewelry stores, aiming for 1,400 by FY2030 (up from 824 now).

Management wants revenue to grow at about 20% each year while keeping jewelry EBIT margin at around 11% over the medium term.

Motilal Oswal expects sales, profits, and EBITDA to keep rising sharply over the next few years, reflecting confidence in Titan's execution and market position.