Motilal Oswal retains buy on Dixon Technologies at ₹15,900 target
Business
Motilal Oswal is still backing Dixon Technologies, keeping its "buy" rating and setting a target price of ₹15,900.
The move follows Dixon's impressive Q2 FY2027 results: revenue and profits beat expectations, and mobile volumes jumped 29% even as India's smartphone market shrank by 16%.
Analysts raise Dixon earnings forecast
Dixon is seeing big gains in its IT hardware and telecom segments, thanks to a wider product lineup and better pricing.
While some non-mobile areas lagged, the overall strong performance led analysts to bump up earnings estimates for the next two years.
Looking ahead, Motilal Oswal expects full benefit of backward integration on displays, and improved volumes from Vivo-JV, exports, and new client addition to keep things moving upward.