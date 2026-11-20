Motilal Oswal sets ₹10,000 target, recommends buy Polycab India
Motilal Oswal just gave Polycab India a thumbs up, setting a price target of ₹10,000 and recommending investors buy.
Even though the Cables and Wires sector is dealing with falling copper and aluminum prices and new competition from UTCEM's Ultravolt brand, Polycab has managed to stay strong.
In fact, organized players delivered about 18% value CAGR over FY22-FY26.
Motilal Oswal expects Polycab profits rebound
Motilal Oswal thinks things will look up once metal prices settle down. It expects Polycab's profits to bounce back as sales volumes grow and business gets more efficient.
While short-term margins might feel the pinch when prices drop, the long-term outlook for Polycab (and other organized players) remains pretty optimistic.