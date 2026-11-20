Motilal Oswal just gave Polycab India a thumbs up, setting a price target of ₹10,000 and recommending investors buy.

Even though the Cables and Wires sector is dealing with falling copper and aluminum prices and new competition from UTCEM's Ultravolt brand, Polycab has managed to stay strong.

In fact, organized players delivered about 18% value CAGR over FY22-FY26.