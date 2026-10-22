Motilal Oswal sets ₹1,170 target for Hindalco, cites buying opportunity
Business
Motilal Oswal thinks now's a good time to pick up Hindalco Industries shares, setting a target price of ₹1,170.
They see the recent price dip, thanks to global metal trends, as a buying opportunity.
Hindalco stands out for its mix of Indian aluminum operations and global recycling through Novelis.
Analysts expect Hindalco growth, debt fall
Analysts expect strong growth ahead as Hindalco expands capacity and integrates more downstream operations.
The company's debt levels are expected to decline to below ~1.5x from 1.95x in 1QFY27 (timing not specified in the source), and current valuations look attractive for long-term investors.
If you're looking for stocks with solid growth potential and healthy financials, Hindalco might be worth a look.