Motilal Oswal sets ₹1,350 target for Jio after ₹30,188cr IPO

Jio Platforms just got a thumbs-up from Motilal Oswal, who set a target price of ₹1,350 per share, about 21% higher than its IPO price of ₹1,119.

The company's shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut today after raising a massive ₹30,188 crore in its IPO.

Motilal Oswal is betting big on Jio's future growth through higher mobile tariffs, expanding home broadband, and digital services.