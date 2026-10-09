Motilal Oswal sets ₹510 target, Delhivery posts 55% volume jump
Business
Motilal Oswal thinks Delhivery shares are worth picking up, setting a target price of ₹510.
The company's Express segment just posted a big 55% jump in volumes for Q1 FY27, mostly thanks to healthy growth in e-commerce shipments and gaining ground as the industry consolidates.
This strong momentum is expected to continue into the next quarter.
Delhivery low client concentration, FY28 outlook
Delhivery isn't overly dependent on any single client: its biggest customer made up less than 20% of revenue in FY25 and FY26.
That's a plus compared to rivals like Shadowfax, which lean heavily on major players like Meesho and Flipkart.
As for growth, Delhivery is projected to see solid gains through FY28, with sales, EBITDA, and APAT expected to rise.