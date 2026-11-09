Motilal Oswal sets ₹940 target for Fortis after H1 FY27

Fortis posted an 18.8% jump in hospital revenue in H1 FY27 (first half of fiscal 2027, Apr-Sep 2026), with more patients coming in and each visit bringing in more revenue (up 6.1%).

They're also expanding fast, with the acquisition of 110-bed Suguna Hospital in Bengaluru and a long-term healthcare services agreement for a 400+ bed hospital in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.