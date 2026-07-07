Mowito raises $3 million pre seed for software teaching industrial robots
Business
Physical AI startup Mowito has landed $3 million in pre-seed funding, led by Version One Ventures and joined by investors like All In Capital and AI researcher Soumith Chintala.
Founded in 2024, the company's big idea is software that teaches industrial robots new tasks simply by watching humans (no complicated coding needed).
Mowito plans US expansion and hiring
With this funding, Mowito plans to expand into the US and grow its engineering and sales teams.
They're already working with car and electronics manufacturers to help factories adapt faster.
As CEO Puru Rastogi puts it, "We believe robots should learn the same way people do: by observing and repeating."
The goal? Make manufacturing more flexible and efficient with smart, teachable robots.