MphasiS gains nearly 3% post strong earnings report on bourses
MphasiS shares climbed nearly 3% on Friday morning, landing among the top gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The boost came after the company reported impressive numbers: revenue for the year ending March 2025 hit ₹14,229.99 crore—up over 7% from last year—showing that their smart money moves are paying off.
FY25 net profit up almost 10%
Net profit for FY25 rose almost 10% to ₹1,702.14 crore, with earnings per share also getting a nice bump.
For just this quarter, revenue and profit were both up compared to last year too.
Plus, MphasiS is keeping things stable with a low debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.12—giving investors even more reason to feel good about its steady growth and future potential.