MphasiS gains nearly 3% post strong earnings report on bourses

FY25 net profit up almost 10%

Net profit for FY25 rose almost 10% to ₹1,702.14 crore, with earnings per share also getting a nice bump.

For just this quarter, revenue and profit were both up compared to last year too.

Plus, MphasiS is keeping things stable with a low debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.12—giving investors even more reason to feel good about its steady growth and future potential.