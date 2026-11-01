Mphasis posts strong Q2 with ₹561cr profit and $466 million deals
Business
Mphasis just posted a strong Q2, with net profit rising to ₹561 crore, up 19.6% from last year and 14.6% from last quarter.
The big driver? New deal wins worth $466 million, as more companies look for digital transformation solutions.
Mphasis 66% TCV from AI-led engagements
Revenue also climbed, reaching ₹4,581 crore (up 17.4% year over year). Dollar revenue hit $485 million, showing steady global growth.
Notably, 66% of total contract value came from AI-led engagements.
CEO Nitin Rakesh highlighted how their platform-first AI strategy pushed the deal pipeline to record highs and kept the company's momentum strong across key business segments.