Mphasis secures £35.4 million contract to support Social Security Scotland
Business
Mphasis, an IT services company, just scored a £35.4 million deal with Social Security Scotland.
Their job? Keeping the digital system running smoothly for nearly two million Scots who rely on it for social security payments.
The company says this partnership shows their commitment to secure and reliable tech for governments.
Mphasis eases payments, shares close ₹2,284.90
Social Security Scotland depends on this platform to get benefits out on time, so having Mphasis provide support and maintenance for Social Security Scotland's core benefits case management platform means fewer hiccups for people waiting on payments.
The news also saw Mphasis's stock close lower (it closed at ₹2,284.90 after the announcement), highlighting how big government tech deals can move the market.