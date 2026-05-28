Mphasis sues Coforge in US court over Charles Schwab access
Mphasis has taken Coforge to court in the US claiming Coforge broke hiring rules and accessed client information without permission.
The fight centers on two former Mphasis executives who moved to Coforge and worked with Charles Schwab, a client that both companies share.
Mphasis also wants its former vice president, Brijesh Khergamker, blocked from working with Schwab through Coforge for a year, saying he violated his contract.
Coforge denies wrongdoing, may file counterclaims
Coforge says it did nothing wrong and plans to defend itself strongly, and it might file counterclaims. The company points out that Schwab has been a longtime client, and it is looking to grow that relationship.
Mphasis argues that hiring four of its senior staff gave Coforge an unfair edge.
This case is part of a growing trend: as competition heats up in India's IT industry, more firms are turning to lawsuits to protect their turf.