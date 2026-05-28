Mphasis sues Coforge in US court over Charles Schwab access

Coforge denies wrongdoing, may file counterclaims

Coforge says it did nothing wrong and plans to defend itself strongly, and it might file counterclaims. The company points out that Schwab has been a longtime client, and it is looking to grow that relationship.

Mphasis argues that hiring four of its senior staff gave Coforge an unfair edge.

This case is part of a growing trend: as competition heats up in India's IT industry, more firms are turning to lawsuits to protect their turf.