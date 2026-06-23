MrBeast's Beast Industries hires Pietra team to launch sponsorship platform

Shiva Rajaraman joins Beast Industries team

Former Google and Uber employee Shiva Rajaraman has joined the squad, and there is a new product and engineering office in San Mateo, California.

Beast Industries isn't stopping at platforms: it is branching out into merch, snacks, financial services, and is even planning a mobile phone project.

Pietra will get a new CEO and focus on helping creators launch products. An initial public offering might be in the works, so keep an eye out!