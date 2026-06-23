MrBeast's Beast Industries hires Pietra team to launch sponsorship platform
MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is making moves. His company Beast Industries has just hired a significant number of staff, including the CEO and team from creator-commerce startup Pietra.
The goal? Launching a platform to help creators connect with brands for sponsorships.
While exact numbers were not shared, it's clear he's building something major.
Shiva Rajaraman joins Beast Industries team
Former Google and Uber employee Shiva Rajaraman has joined the squad, and there is a new product and engineering office in San Mateo, California.
Beast Industries isn't stopping at platforms: it is branching out into merch, snacks, financial services, and is even planning a mobile phone project.
Pietra will get a new CEO and focus on helping creators launch products. An initial public offering might be in the works, so keep an eye out!