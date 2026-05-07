MRF posts FY26 revenue ₹31,149 cr, net profit ₹2,426 cr

MRF declares ₹235 dividend

MRF is making moves globally too, now a top pick for electric vehicles and cars exported by manufacturers.

Shareholders get a nice reward: a ₹235 dividend per share (including earlier payouts).

Despite rising raw material costs due to the West Asia crisis, MRF managed growth by raising prices and tightening costs.

They're also expanding their factories to keep up with demand at home and abroad.

And on May 7, TV Thulsidass stepped in as company secretary after S Dhanvanth Kumar resigned for health reasons.