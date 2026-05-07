MRF posts FY26 revenue ₹31,149 cr, net profit ₹2,426 cr
MRF just posted its revenue: ₹31,149 crore for FY26, up 11% from last year. Net profit also climbed 30% to ₹2,426 crore.
This boost came from strong demand for their tires in both replacement and new vehicles, plus some fresh product launches.
MRF declares ₹235 dividend
MRF is making moves globally too, now a top pick for electric vehicles and cars exported by manufacturers.
Shareholders get a nice reward: a ₹235 dividend per share (including earlier payouts).
Despite rising raw material costs due to the West Asia crisis, MRF managed growth by raising prices and tightening costs.
They're also expanding their factories to keep up with demand at home and abroad.
And on May 7, TV Thulsidass stepped in as company secretary after S Dhanvanth Kumar resigned for health reasons.