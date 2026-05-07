MRF Q4 FY26 net profit jumps 38% to 702.25cr
Business
MRF, the big name in tires, just posted a 38% jump in net profit for Q4 FY26, reaching ₹702.25 crore (up from ₹510.5 crore last year).
This boost came as its revenue grew to ₹8,044.22 crore compared to ₹7,074.82 crore a year ago, even though its expenses went up too.
MRF board proposes final dividend 229/share
Looking at the whole year, MRF made a net profit of ₹2,426.1 crore and saw revenue climb to over ₹31,000 crore.
To share the good vibes with shareholders, the board has proposed a final dividend of ₹229 per share (on shares with a face value of just ₹10), but it'll need approval at its upcoming AGM.