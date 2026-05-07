MRF Q4 FY26 net profit jumps 38% to 702.25cr

MRF board proposes final dividend 229/share

Looking at the whole year, MRF made a net profit of ₹2,426.1 crore and saw revenue climb to over ₹31,000 crore.

To share the good vibes with shareholders, the board has proposed a final dividend of ₹229 per share (on shares with a face value of just ₹10), but it'll need approval at its upcoming AGM.