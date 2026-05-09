MRF ₹235 and Britannia ₹90.50 lead India's hefty dividend payouts
Business
Some of India's biggest companies are rewarding their shareholders with hefty dividends this year, thanks to strong profits and steady business.
MRF tops the list with a total payout of ₹235 per share, while Britannia is offering ₹90.50 per share (record date July 31).
These big numbers show just how confident these companies are feeling about their growth.
L&T, SBI among Indian dividend payers
L&T has set May 22 as the record date for its ₹38 per share dividend, and SBI will pay ₹17.35 per share to those on record by May 16 (payment happens on June 4).
Mahindra & Mahindra announced ₹33 per share, Titan Company is giving out ₹15, and Tata Consumer Products is sharing ₹10 per share, all reflecting solid demand and smart management.