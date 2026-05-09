MRF ₹235 and Britannia ₹90.50 lead India's hefty dividend payouts

L&T, SBI among Indian dividend payers

L&T has set May 22 as the record date for its ₹38 per share dividend, and SBI will pay ₹17.35 per share to those on record by May 16 (payment happens on June 4).

Mahindra & Mahindra announced ₹33 per share, Titan Company is giving out ₹15, and Tata Consumer Products is sharing ₹10 per share, all reflecting solid demand and smart management.