MRF Tyres named India's most valuable and strongest tire brand
Business
MRF Tyres just grabbed the title of most valuable and strongest tire brand in India, according to the Brand Finance India 100 report released in Mumbai.
The company also made it into the country's top 50 most valuable brands overall, which include big names from all industries.
MRF ranked top 3 globally 87.7
MRF didn't just win at home.
Globally, it was ranked as among the top three strongest tire brands in the Brand Finance Tires 25 report, scoring an impressive 87.7 out of 100.
KM Mammen, MRF's chairman and managing director, credited this achievement to Indian consumers' trust and loyalty.