MSC to acquire 49% of Adani's Vizhinjam for $1.4B

India's 1st fully automated transshipment hub

Vizhinjam isn't just any port; it's India's first fully automated deep-water transshipment hub, running on AI-powered systems and handling massive ships with ease.

Since opening in late 2024, it has the capacity to handle 1.6 million containers a year and aims to boost that to 5.7 million by 2028.

Its prime spot near major shipping routes means more global cargo could soon be passing through India instead of rival Asian ports, making this a pretty big deal for the country's trade game.