MSC to acquire 49% of Adani's Vizhinjam for $1.4B
Big news in the shipping world: Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is picking up a 49% stake in Adani's Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, dropping about $1.4 billion (₹13,220 crore) on the deal.
The move (pending regulatory approvals) is one of India's largest foreign port investments and signals some serious global interest in Indian ports.
India's 1st fully automated transshipment hub
Vizhinjam isn't just any port; it's India's first fully automated deep-water transshipment hub, running on AI-powered systems and handling massive ships with ease.
Since opening in late 2024, it has the capacity to handle 1.6 million containers a year and aims to boost that to 5.7 million by 2028.
Its prime spot near major shipping routes means more global cargo could soon be passing through India instead of rival Asian ports, making this a pretty big deal for the country's trade game.