MSCI EM top 10 lacks Indian firms for 1st time Business Jun 11, 2026

Big shift alert: No Indian company is in the top 10 of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, for the first time since at least 2000.

HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries, once ranked seventh and eighth, have now dropped to 11th and 12th as their market weight fell below 0.8%.

India's overall share in the index hit a six-year low at 10.87%.