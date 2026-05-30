MSCI trims India weight as stocks fall amid FPI trading
India's weight in the MSCI Global Standard Index just slipped from 12.4% to 12.3% after the latest quarterly update, effective Friday, May 29, 2026.
This small change still packed a punch: Indian stock indexes fell by 1.5% on Friday, May 29, 2026, with Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) driving nearly 70% of the massive trading action that day.
India's MSCI swaps, FPIs pulled $43B
Even though India still has 165 companies in the index, there were some swaps: Federal Bank and Indian Bank joined the list, while Hyundai Motor India and three others exited.
Meanwhile, India's ranking in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index dropped too (now behind Taiwan, China, and South Korea) mainly because India hasn't made big moves in AI industries yet.
Since 2024, FPIs have pulled $43 billion out of India as they chase faster-growing tech markets nearby.