MSCI trims India weight as stocks fall amid FPI trading

India's MSCI swaps, FPIs pulled $43B

Even though India still has 165 companies in the index, there were some swaps: Federal Bank and Indian Bank joined the list, while Hyundai Motor India and three others exited.

Meanwhile, India's ranking in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index dropped too (now behind Taiwan, China, and South Korea) mainly because India hasn't made big moves in AI industries yet.

Since 2024, FPIs have pulled $43 billion out of India as they chase faster-growing tech markets nearby.