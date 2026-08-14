MSEDCL raises Maharashtra electricity tariffs by 20 to 55 paise

Residential consumers using 300 units will see their monthly bill jump by ₹105 and up to ₹250 for 500 units.

Small industries will see their rates go up by 25 to 35 paise per unit, which could mean a few thousand rupees extra each month depending on usage.

Commercial consumers, including shops, malls and other business establishments, will see their rates go up by 35 to 60 paise per unit.