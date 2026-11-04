MSF pension scheme naming rules start December 1, 2026

Each scheme name for schemes under the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF) will now clearly mention the pension fund's abbreviation, NPS, and a unique name.

Tier II options will be labeled at the end of the scheme name, while Tier I stays the default.

A pension fund that also holds a PoP license can only show its own schemes when a subscriber specifically chooses that pension fund's own website or application and the pension fund operates the onboarding process. Otherwise, they'll need to display all available choices in your selected category.

Growth and risk levels will also be shown right next to scheme names.

All these tweaks are meant to boost transparency and help you make smarter investment decisions without any guesswork.