MSME Ministry to reveal ₹10,000cr SME Growth Fund details
Big news for small businesses: the MSME Ministry is about to announce how its new ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund will work.
Revealed by Secretary Bharat Khera at a Mumbai summit, this fund, first mentioned in the 2026-27 Union Budget, is designed to help SMEs level up through reforms and digital tools.
Bharat Khera flags ₹30Lcr credit gap
The fund is part of a larger push to make Indian SMEs more competitive.
Khera highlighted the need for smarter lending, like invoice discounting and cash-flow-based loans, to tackle a ₹30 lakh crore credit gap.
He also encouraged private companies to step up their support.
TReDS could hit ₹8-10Lcr annually
Khera pointed out that platforms like TReDS, which let MSMEs turn pending payments into working capital, could see huge growth, possibly hitting ₹8-10 lakh crore in transactions annually within four years.