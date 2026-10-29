MSME requests ₹6,000cr for Khadi Gramodyog Vikas Yojana till 2031
Business
The MSME Ministry wants ₹6,000 crore to keep the Khadi Gramodyog Vikas Yojana running until 2031.
The goal? To support rural artisans, especially women and unemployed rural youth, who work in village industries.
This funding isn't just about tradition; it's about keeping khadi's legacy alive while helping more people in villages earn income.
Khadi FY26 sales rise 10% ₹7,869cr
Khadi and village industries provided jobs to about 20.4 million people in FY2026, making them a big deal for rural livelihoods.
Sales of khadi even jumped 10% in FY26, hitting ₹7,869 crore.
But for this sector to really grow, there's a need to modernize infrastructure and make it easier for these products to reach bigger markets.