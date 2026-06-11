MTAR dips 4% after Bloom Energy pause, still up 185%
Business
MTAR Technologies saw its shares dip 4% on Thursday after Bloom Energy paused a big AI-driven fuel-cell project with Crusoe Energy.
This pause sparked worries about delays, but it's worth noting MTAR's stock is still up a massive 185% this year.
MTAR ramps hot box production
Bloom Energy brings in over half of MTAR's revenue and depends on it for key fuel cell parts.
To keep up with demand, MTAR is boosting production: hot box units will jump from 8,000 to 20,000 by the end of 2026 and could hit 30,000 by fiscal 2028.
Even with the hiccup, Bloom just expanded its partnership with Oracle, which could mean huge new orders for MTAR down the line.