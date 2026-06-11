MTAR dips 4% after Bloom Energy pause, still up 185%

MTAR ramps hot box production

Bloom Energy brings in over half of MTAR's revenue and depends on it for key fuel cell parts.

To keep up with demand, MTAR is boosting production: hot box units will jump from 8,000 to 20,000 by the end of 2026 and could hit 30,000 by fiscal 2028.

Even with the hiccup, Bloom just expanded its partnership with Oracle, which could mean huge new orders for MTAR down the line.