MTAR Technologies posts 14x profit ₹59.8cr, revenue ₹406.8cr Q2 FY27
Business
MTAR Technologies just posted some seriously impressive numbers for Q2 fiscal 2027.
Its profit shot up 14 times compared to last year, reaching ₹59.8 crore, while revenue tripled to ₹406.8 crore.
That's a massive leap for any company in just one year.
EBITDA rises 483.3% to ₹99.2cr
On top of that, MTAR's EBITDA jumped 483.3% to ₹99.2 crore, even though the margin dipped a bit this quarter.
Net profit is also up 20% from the previous quarter, and revenue keeps climbing steadily.
The company says it's feeling confident about the rest of fiscal 2027, thanks to a strong order book and solid execution plans.