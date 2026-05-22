MTAR Technologies shares jump over 6% on ₹467cr international order
Business
MTAR Technologies just got a big boost: its shares shot up over 6% on Friday after landing international orders worth ₹467 crore.
The work will be split into two phases, wrapping up by mid-2027.
The customer's name is under wraps for now, but this deal has definitely caught investors' attention.
MTAR raises FY27 revenue growth forecast
MTAR isn't slowing down: it's bumped up its FY27 revenue growth forecast from 50% to 80%, thanks to strong clean energy orders and smoother operations.
Managing Director P Srinivas Reddy expects an order book of ₹5,000 crore and an EBITDA margin of 24% by FY27.
Last quarter, MTAR's revenue jumped 67% year over year to ₹306 crore, while net profit soared from ₹14 crore to ₹44 crore.
Their stock has been on fire, up nearly 400% in the past year!