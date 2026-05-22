MTAR Technologies shares jump over 6% on ₹467cr international order

MTAR raises FY27 revenue growth forecast

MTAR isn't slowing down: it's bumped up its FY27 revenue growth forecast from 50% to 80%, thanks to strong clean energy orders and smoother operations.

Managing Director P Srinivas Reddy expects an order book of ₹5,000 crore and an EBITDA margin of 24% by FY27.

Last quarter, MTAR's revenue jumped 67% year over year to ₹306 crore, while net profit soared from ₹14 crore to ₹44 crore.

Their stock has been on fire, up nearly 400% in the past year!