MTAR Technologies stock rebounds 13% on Friday after Wyoming update
Business
MTAR Technologies's stock bounced back 13% on Friday, recovering from a sharp 18% drop earlier this week.
The quick turnaround came after fresh updates reassured investors that a major Wyoming data center project using Bloom Energy's tech is still moving ahead, despite some earlier setbacks that had everyone worried.
Black Hills confirms early 2028 launch
Black Hills Corporation confirmed the Wyoming project is still on and set to launch by early 2028, which helped calm nerves, especially since MTAR gets most of its revenue from Bloom Energy.
Analysts say this jump looks more like a technical bounce than the start of a new rally, so all eyes are now on whether the stock can break past ₹7,150.