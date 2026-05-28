Muddy Waters Capital reevaluates India long-short fund amid AI surge

India exits top 5 stock markets

With investors pouring money into AI and semiconductor markets, countries leading in tech are getting more attention.

This shift has bumped India out of the world's top five stock markets for the first time in three years, as Taiwan Semiconductor soared ahead.

Block also pointed out that AI could replace up to 15% of high-paying US knowledge jobs over the next several years, a change that could hit India's outsourcing industry hard.

The firm is "going back to the lab" to figure out its next move.