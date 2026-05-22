Mufin Green Finance stock rises on strong FY2026 results
Mufin Green Finance saw its stock rise on Friday morning, thanks to strong FY2026 numbers.
Shares traded at ₹122.75, up slightly from the previous close, with most investors eager to buy in.
The company's market cap hit ₹2,126 crore as trading volume soared and the stock moved between ₹119.60 and ₹123.87 during the day.
Mufin's PAT and loan growth rise
Mufin saw its profit after tax rise to ₹28.21 crore this year, up from last year's ₹20.28 crore.
The loan book also grew by 83.8% to ₹1,541 crore, and total disbursements more than doubled compared to FY2025.
Mufin improves asset quality and rating
The company improved its asset quality as gross NPAs dropped to 1.94%.
Mufin also got a credit rating boost to A- (Stable) from Acuite Ratings and lowered its cost-to-income ratio to 45.8%, making it even more financially solid for the future.