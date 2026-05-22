Mufin Green Finance stock rises on strong FY2026 results Business May 22, 2026

Mufin Green Finance saw its stock rise on Friday morning, thanks to strong FY2026 numbers.

Shares traded at ₹122.75, up slightly from the previous close, with most investors eager to buy in.

The company's market cap hit ₹2,126 crore as trading volume soared and the stock moved between ₹119.60 and ₹123.87 during the day.