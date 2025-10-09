Next Article
Muhurat trading on October 21: Timing, significance, and more
Muhurat Trading is back on October 21, 2025, lining up with Diwali.
For one special hour, Dalal Street opens its doors as the NSE and BSE kick off the new Hindu Samvat year.
It's more than just trading—it's about welcoming prosperity and fresh financial starts.
Sensex and Nifty often see a festive boost
The trading session runs from 1:45pm to 2:45pm with a little extra time for tweaks until 3:15pm.
Even though the regular market stays closed for Diwali, this tradition lives on, following normal settlement rules.
Historically, Sensex and Nifty often see a festive boost, thanks to positive vibes and hopes for the year ahead.
Traders even do Lakshmi Puja, blending old-school tradition with a dose of optimism for what's next.