Muhurat trading on October 21: Timing, significance, and more

Sensex and Nifty often see a festive boost

The trading session runs from 1:45pm to 2:45pm with a little extra time for tweaks until 3:15pm.

Even though the regular market stays closed for Diwali, this tradition lives on, following normal settlement rules.

Historically, Sensex and Nifty often see a festive boost, thanks to positive vibes and hopes for the year ahead.

Traders even do Lakshmi Puja, blending old-school tradition with a dose of optimism for what's next.