UK-based fintech Revolut launches in India, plans $669 million investment Business Oct 09, 2025

Revolut, the popular UK fintech app, is now officially live in India.

With a $669 million investment planned over the next five years, Revolut wants to make it easy for Indians to use UPI and Visa cards—both at home and abroad—all through one app.

They're kicking things off with 350,000 waitlisted users and hope to reach 20 million people across India by 2030.