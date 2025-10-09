UK-based fintech Revolut launches in India, plans $669 million investment
Revolut, the popular UK fintech app, is now officially live in India.
With a $669 million investment planned over the next five years, Revolut wants to make it easy for Indians to use UPI and Visa cards—both at home and abroad—all through one app.
They're kicking things off with 350,000 waitlisted users and hope to reach 20 million people across India by 2030.
What does the app offer?
You get a prepaid wallet that works with UPI and Visa cards (domestic or international), plus custom Revolut-branded UPI handles.
International spending is low-cost, thanks to their partnership with Visa's global network—so traveling or shopping online just got simpler.
Revolut aims for a global presence
This launch is part of Revolut's bigger goal: reaching 100 million customers worldwide by mid-2027 and expanding into over 30 countries by 2030.
With $13 billion fueling its global push, Revolut sees India as a key piece of its journey to becoming a top digital bank.