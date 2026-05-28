Mukesh Ambani sets Reliance decade agenda: AI clean energy retail

Mukesh Ambani introduces Reliance Intelligence

Ambani introduced Reliance Intelligence, an AI initiative aiming to bring AI to everyone (from students to businesses), so no one's left behind in the tech race.

The company is also building a massive Green Energy Giga Complex with solar panels and energy storage to help India become more self-reliant.

Plus, Jio Platforms will keep pushing digital services forward, while Reliance Retail is changing how people shop through hyperlocal and omnichannel strategies.

And yes, Reliance pulled in more than $10 billion in profit in FY26, so it's definitely not slowing down.