Ambani leads Forbes' billionaire gainers list with $6.3B wealth jump

Ambani's wealth increased by 7.85%, or $6.3 billion, according to Forbes's Real-Time Billionaires list.

This makes him the biggest gainer globally in the latest update on November 2.

The sharp increase in his wealth comes after Reliance Industries shares jumped 11.6% on Monday, their best trading session in over six years.

The stock closed at its day's high and was the biggest gainer on the benchmark Nifty 50 index.