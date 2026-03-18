Mukesh Ambani tops India's 2026 billionaires list
India has 229 billionaires on the 2026 Forbes list, up by 26 from 203 last year, making it third in the world after the US and China.
India's top 10 collectively hold $368 billion — over a third of the country's total billionaire wealth.
Top 5 richest Indians
Mukesh Ambani leads as India's richest, clocking in at $98.8 billion.
Gautam Adani is next at $61.4 billion, followed by Savitri Jindal, Shiv Nadar, and Cyrus Poonawalla.
The top 10 richest Indians together gained $32 billion this year alone.
New entrants to the billionaire club
This year welcomed 26 new Indian billionaires: Kumud Bajaj tops the newcomers with $4.1 billion, while others like Kishore Jain, Aravind Srinivas, Anju Agarwal, Satyanarayana Chava, and Rajeev Gulati also joined the club with fortunes ranging from $1.5 to $2.2 billion.