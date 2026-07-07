Mukesh Bansal's Cult.fit files for IPO

Fund allocation

Pre-IPO placement may reduce fresh issue size

Cult.fit may also conduct a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹190 crore, which would reduce the size of the fresh issue. The company intends to use ₹217.5 crore from its fresh issue for lease and rental payments at existing fitness centers, ₹120 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, and ₹75 crore for brand marketing/business promotion. The rest will be used for general corporate purposes.